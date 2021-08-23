GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,912 Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 26.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOSC opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.99. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.12.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 2.65%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

