GWM Advisors LLC Takes $191,000 Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,024,444 shares of company stock valued at $35,692,017 in the last quarter.

NYSE BHG opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.74. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

