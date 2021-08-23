GWM Advisors LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 7.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $402.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.46.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspira Women’s Health Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

