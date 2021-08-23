Hacken Token (HAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.55 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 28% against the US dollar. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $58.11 million and $1.55 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00131591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00160974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,466.15 or 0.99913145 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.69 or 0.01025450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.17 or 0.06639519 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,088,179 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.