Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,209 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.73. The company had a trading volume of 244,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,054,353. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

