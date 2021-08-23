Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,866 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 16.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.6% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $123.32. 2,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

