Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas accounts for 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $21,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.89. 897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

