Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.56 million.

Shares of HALO traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

