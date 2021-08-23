Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. East West Bancorp accounts for about 0.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.49% of East West Bancorp worth $152,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $72.42. 5,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.