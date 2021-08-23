Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,211,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,990 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $54,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after buying an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,375,000 after buying an additional 1,106,150 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after buying an additional 815,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,644,000 after buying an additional 575,517 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.69. 361,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,519,717. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.