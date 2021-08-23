Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $71.32 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,702 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.33% of Xylem worth $71,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,888,000 after buying an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Xylem by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 15.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after buying an additional 253,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $132.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,156. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.47 and a twelve month high of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.75.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

