Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $219,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.57. The company had a trading volume of 87,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,520. The stock has a market cap of $355.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

