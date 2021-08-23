Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 301,200 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,372,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $83,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 73,004 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after acquiring an additional 415,192 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.79. 30,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,604. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

