Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Holdings Reduced by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG opened at $39.55 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.97.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

