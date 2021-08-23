Harrington Investments INC Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after buying an additional 150,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,035,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,858,000 after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $15,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,477 shares of company stock valued at $53,072,854. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.21.

DLR stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.09. 1,215,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $164.25. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

