Harrington Investments INC Has $1.43 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Sysco by 51.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 6.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Sysco by 41.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

