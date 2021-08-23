Harrington Investments INC Has $633,000 Stock Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 474,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after buying an additional 106,484 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 43,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,112. The company has a market cap of $481.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

