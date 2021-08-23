Harrington Investments INC Increases Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,400 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.40. 1,714,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.26. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $148.47. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.