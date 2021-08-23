Harrington Investments INC Sells 23 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $52.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,800.83. 1,420,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,582.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,817.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

