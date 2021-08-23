Head-To-Head Comparison: Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) and Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) and Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and Advanced Energy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Advanced Energy Industries 0 3 6 0 2.67

Crown ElectroKinetics presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 274.09%. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus target price of $114.63, indicating a potential upside of 36.93%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Advanced Energy Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Advanced Energy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A Advanced Energy Industries 10.96% 25.03% 12.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Advanced Energy Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 412.01 -$40.76 million ($2.92) -0.94 Advanced Energy Industries $1.42 billion 2.27 $134.68 million $4.99 16.78

Advanced Energy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Energy Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advanced Energy Industries beats Crown ElectroKinetics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing. The company was founded by Douglas S. Schatz in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.