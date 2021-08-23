Head-To-Head Comparison: Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) versus Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Omeros and Bristol-Myers Squibb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros 0 1 4 1 3.00 Bristol-Myers Squibb 0 3 9 1 2.85

Omeros presently has a consensus price target of $35.83, indicating a potential upside of 142.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus price target of $74.30, indicating a potential upside of 7.37%. Given Omeros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Omeros is more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omeros and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros $73.81 million 12.51 -$138.06 million ($1.84) -8.03 Bristol-Myers Squibb $42.52 billion 3.62 -$9.02 billion $6.44 10.75

Omeros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristol-Myers Squibb. Omeros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristol-Myers Squibb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Omeros and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros -160.94% N/A -62.85% Bristol-Myers Squibb -11.44% 37.76% 13.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of Omeros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Omeros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.