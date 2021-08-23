Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stake Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 113,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at $389,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

HCSG stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.11. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

