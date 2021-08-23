Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Hecla Mining posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

HL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236,919. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In related news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 890,068 shares of company stock worth $7,882,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

