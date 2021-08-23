Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Hecla Mining posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

HL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236,919. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In related news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 890,068 shares of company stock worth $7,882,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.