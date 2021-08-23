Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.23 Million

Brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report $424.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.90 million to $426.20 million. Hilltop posted sales of $604.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. Hilltop’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NYSE HTH traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $33.63. 11,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

