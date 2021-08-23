Hive Trading Up 6.9% This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Hive has a total market capitalization of $215.54 million and approximately $47.47 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hive has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 127.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000103 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000471 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001464 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001176 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 409,903,195 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

