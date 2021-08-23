Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 71.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 172,570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 28.4% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 28.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.81. 390,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.12. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

