Horrell Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,000. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $13,241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $357.35. 823,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.