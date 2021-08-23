Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,373 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 40.5% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 53,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 489,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.4% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,351,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,515,313. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

