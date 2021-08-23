Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,373 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

EHC stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 727,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,635. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

