Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,770 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,770 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.91. 35,324,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,921,359. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $344.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

