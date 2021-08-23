Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of TopBuild worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TopBuild by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $98,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 178.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 11.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $216.67 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.38.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

