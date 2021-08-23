Hosking Partners LLP Has $1.80 Million Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $20.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.56. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

