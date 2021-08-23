Hosking Partners LLP Sells 2,454 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Loews worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Loews by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Loews by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Loews by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of L opened at $55.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

