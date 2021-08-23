HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.44 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $13,568.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000176 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

