Huntington National Bank Boosts Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in National Instruments by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in National Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 63,801 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after buying an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,225,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.90 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 255.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

