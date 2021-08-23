Huntington National Bank Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $320.72 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.31. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.55.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

