Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 32.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,260,000 after purchasing an additional 419,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,953,000 after acquiring an additional 328,943 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after acquiring an additional 911,597 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,754,000. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 634,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAVN opened at $58.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

RAVN has been the topic of several research reports. CJS Securities downgraded Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

