Huntington National Bank Has $68,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $788.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $330.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $805.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $729.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

