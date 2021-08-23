Huntington National Bank Has $72,000 Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth $57,000. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $109,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIO opened at $780.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $690.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $472.84 and a 12 month high of $783.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

