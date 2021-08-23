Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,344 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 452.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $30.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.18.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

