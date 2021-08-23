Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,717,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,234 shares during the quarter. Huntsman makes up 1.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $178,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $173,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 75,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

