Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AU. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 71,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

