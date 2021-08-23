Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPH. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPH opened at $23.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

