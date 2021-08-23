Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 35.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Valvoline by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Valvoline by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $29.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

