Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,538,000 after acquiring an additional 451,595 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,177,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,111,000 after buying an additional 96,394 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 23.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,337,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,241,000 after buying an additional 635,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,533,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,137,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,542,000 after buying an additional 90,785 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $20.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPER shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

