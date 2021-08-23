Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Plans $0.37 Dividend

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3705 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HYSNY opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97. Hysan Development has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hysan Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

