I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives $87.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

IMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price target on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB stock traded up $6.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.55. The company had a trading volume of 529,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,059. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.74. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,483 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.