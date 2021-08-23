IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth about $3,435,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $129.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.53.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

