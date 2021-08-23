ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $4.81

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. ICHI has a market cap of $16.22 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.81 or 0.00009584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00055290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00130673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00159178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,207.98 or 0.99970922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.90 or 0.00987397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.00 or 0.06477170 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,370,207 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

