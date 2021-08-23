ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Brokerages forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. ICON Public reported sales of $701.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in ICON Public by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

ICLR opened at $247.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.78. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $250.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

